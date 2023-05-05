U.S. Representative Burgess visits Midland

Representative Burgess went to the Petroleum Club to talk about his upcoming legislative agenda on oil and gas.

MIDLAND, Texas — U.S. Representative for Texas' 26th Congressional District Michael Burgess stopped by the Petroleum Club in Midland to talk about his upcoming legislative agenda on oil and gas.

Representative Burgess talked energy production with some of the independent petroleum producers. He also wanted to talk about HR 1, which is a big energy bill that was passed a few weeks ago in the house and focuses on the infrastructure of getting oil and gas from here in the basin to major cities across the state and beyond.

"Gas that's produced in the Permian Basin is difficult at getting to the places where it's needed," U.S. Representative Burgess said. "So, big power generation in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, or to the ports in free port to be lucrafied and shipped overseas, terribly important that we have the infrastructure in place to be able to move the gas from where it's produced here to wherme it's going to be consumed or shipped."