ECISD joins other Texas districts for mayday plea

ODESSA, Texas —
Ector County ISD has been involved in a months-long fight for more school funding during this year's legislative session.
In a press conference Monday, the district announced they have joined hands with multiple Texas schools to issue a mayday plea for parents, supporters and teachers to contact state lawmakers and ask for school funding.
“Our state legislators in both the House and the Senate have an incredible opportunity to invest in public education like they've never invested before,” said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. “There is a $32 billion surplus in our state that can be used to help us offset inflationary increases we've seen to the 17% over the last several years. We must continue to pay our bills; at the same time, we must continue to invest in our teachers that serve our children every single day.”
As part of the plea, a website has been set up to make it easier to contact state lawmakers.
For more information and how you can participate, click or tap here.