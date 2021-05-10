University of Texas Permian Basin nursing student wants to be an advocate for future patients

Toby Mckaskle just graduated from nursing school at UT Permian Basin and he is excited to start his career so he can 'speak up for people who don't have a voice.'

ODESSA, Texas — Toby Mckaskle grew up with a mom who was a traveling nurse and once he got older he wanted to follow in her footsteps--with hopes of playing a big role in someone else's life.

"I have a special place in my heart for people who don't have a family or a support system, like most of us do and that was the reason I went into nursing

"I really enjoy being an advocate for somebody and being able to speak up for people who don't have a voice, and that's pretty much a big part of nursing is advocacy."

He goes on to say, "it's definitely a calling and its for a person who likes to be a servant and has a servants heart."

With the transition of classes being online for a semester last year, he tells me it only made him and other nursing students prepared for their future job.

"I think that the nursing profession we have to remember always has to be adaptive, and I think that it was a great way to show us as students how well we can adapt to anything thrown at us," he says.

Toby Mckaskle had the chance to graduate at the University of Texas Permian Basin alongside his classmates whom he entered the program with.

"I feel blessed with my ability to work with others and to speak with people, what an honor, how cool that I can help people on their way home," Mckaskle says.

This is only the start for him, he has his eyes set out on big, big things for his future.

I want to get my CCRN which is a critical care registered nurse certification, it is almost internationally recognized certification that I can add to the end of my name. I want to go back to school for my nurse practitioner. I think I want to get my FNP and focus on women's health

As a nurse, he plans on continuing to use his serving heart to help those around him.