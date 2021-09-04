Nursing programs in the Permian Basin excelling at high rates

The pandemic affected every healthcare worker, including nurses. However students are still choosing to this profession and nursing programs are still seeing success

ODESSA, Texas — In the midst of a pandemic, healthcare workers have had to step up to the plate during hard times. However, programs like the one at UTPB are helping hospitals and doctors offices staff up.

"The nursing program over the last two years has had tremendous amount of growth and success as far as preparation for the graduates," Dr. Donna Beuk, Dean of the College of Health Sciences and Human Performance at the University of Texas Permian Basin, said.

Programs like this are producing well-rounded licensed nursing students. Students have to take and pass the NCLEX, or the National Council Licensure Examination, to receive their license to practice nursing.

In 2020, the National average pass rate on the test was about 87% for the registered nurse version of the test and 86% for the licensed vocational nurse version.

Last year, students at Odessa College passed the NCLEX-RN test with a passing rate about 90%. Midland College nursing students had a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-LVN in 2019, and UT Permian Basin students had a 94% first attempt success rate on NCLEX-RN.

While campus life became difficult for every student during the pandemic, hands on simulations and access to equipment continued for nursing students.

"It's a very safe learning opportunity, they learn the skills, they take that knowledge and put it to the skills and the attitude here in the safe learning opportunity and then they transition from here to the clinical aspect," says Dr. Beuk.

It allows them to transition into the workforce and be prepared for whatever may come their way.

"You know it actually shows the dedication of the students to know that they were ready to go out and meet these challenges," says Dr. Beuk.