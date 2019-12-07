ECTOR COUNTY: Traffic signal project on Loop 338 will close the crossover from 52nd Street to 56th Street the week of Monday, July 15 (was delayed a week). Both inside lanes of Loop 338 will also be closed in area. Width restriction of 12 feet from JBS to SH 191 on Loop 338. Use alternate route and expect delays. This will be in place for several months.

ECTOR COUNTY: The FM 1936 overpass over I-20 in west Odessa will be reduced to one lane starting Monday, July 15, 2019. Temporary signal lights will be in place on both sides of the FM 1936 bridge for about 3-4 weeks. Traffic control will be in place 24 hours a day. Traffic crossing the FM 1936 bridge should expect delays. Contractor will be upgrading bridge rail and installing safety fence above railroad tracks on both sides of bridge.

DISTRICTWIDE: TxDOT will be collecting traffic counts at 60 locations in the 12-county Odessa District July 15-25, 2019. These 24-hour traffic counts will be for on-system roadways only.

MIDLAND COUNTY: A utility inspection will affect traffic on SH 349 on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. This will happen across the last 15 miles of SH 349 in southern Midland County. The moving operation may cause traffic delays. Please give guys room to work and slow down near TxDOT crews.

WINKLER COUNTY: Crews will be working on different segments of SH 302 east of Kermit for the entire week of July 15. Please slow down in work zones. Please obey flaggers.