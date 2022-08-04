The effects spring cleaning has on your mental health and overall mood

Nearly 80% of homeowners believe there is a connection to a clean space and overall mental health.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's that time of year again, where you pull out your brooms and mops to get rid of the grime in your bathroom and dust that has been under your couch, for some good spring cleaning.

Studies have found that having a clutter free home has a positive effect on a person's mood. Nearly 80% of homeowners believe there is a connection to a clean space and overall mental health.

"For some people getting their house clean and clutter free helps them declutter their mind and helps them have a smoother day because they know where things are," said Amanda Provence, Chairperson, AFSP.

3/4 of people say their stress increased when the inside of their home was messy and 70% of people say they are also stressed out if their yards aren't kept up.

"Of course mental health carries different for everybody so you kind of have to do what's right for you and a lot of times when that depression hits cleaning is not at the top of your list," Provence said.

She also says how important even in a new Season with warmer weather to take care of yourself and your overall health.