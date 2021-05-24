Spring cleaning do's and don'ts that will help the Salvation Army

MIDLAND, Texas — Donations.



"Why not let your junk be someone else's treasure," said Lt. Robert Corstin, Midland Salvation Army commanding officer.



It's the fuel for Salvation Army's service to our community.



"What people don't know is that our family store is what funds our programs all year round," Corstin said.



From January til now, the Midland family store has brought in about $20,000 to help offset operations costs and fund their programs.



These programs help in getting people housed, fed, clothed and forms of identification.



But they have to sort through piles of our spring cleaning.



And they say 50% of what they get is broken, unusable or stained and that does more harm than good.



Because nearly $8,000 of those dollars go to removing that junk per month.



"It's not just the dump fees of the furniture or clothes that just aren't usable, it's the fact that we have to use man hours to sort it. We have to find the good stuff," Corstin said.



And now, it's even easier on your to get rid of the clothes you don't wear anymore or the vase you don't need.



Because since February when COVID-19 restrictions started easing, they can come to you to pick it up.