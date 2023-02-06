Summer Mummers opens season with special Diamond Jubilee

The cast took the stage for the 75th annual performance at the Historic Yucca Theatre.

MIDLAND, Texas — Summer Mummers opened its doors for the season on June 1 with its special Diamond Jubilee.

The Permian Basin's zaniest tradition and heritage cast members took to the stage at the Historic Yucca Theatre in Downtown Midland for the 75th annual performance.

This year the melodrama is titled 'Rascality on the Rig or Oil's Well That Ends Well'.

"Mummers is a wild and crazy time and it is a melodrama show kind of in style of old vaudeville where you're melodramatic and bold movements and enunciation and it's followed by the all-American Olio where we have short little acts things that you would see on older television shows and so it's a lot of fun," said Front House Chair and Melodrama Director Ben Spencer.

Mummer isn't complete of course without laughs, drinks and popcorn and lots of popcorn.

"Popcorn is the ammunition for fun not only is it the nourishment to go down with beer," Spencer said. "It is also the ammunition that you're going to throw at your neighbors or throw at the villain or just throw anywhere it's something that kind of makes it Mummers and at the end of the night, we just sweep it all up and take it out."

Summer Mummers will run ever Friday and Saturday night starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will cost you between $20 to $40.