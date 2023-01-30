St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland celebrates 70th anniversary

The mayor of Midland, Lori Blong, made a proclamation marking January 29, 2023 as St. Luke’s United Methodist Church 70th Anniversary Day.

MIDLAND, Texas — Today was full of celebration at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.

The Church was celebrating they’re 70th anniversary, alongside the completion of a newly built labyrinth on the property.

“Labyrinths are used not only for contemplation for dealing with tough issues but they’re also for celebration. And I think it’s a wonderful way to mark this 70th anniversary.”

The Church says that the labyrinth is open to the public for anyone to use and might even host workshops in the future to give the community a better understanding of history of labyrinths and their use.

But there was a third reason for celebration today that was hidden from their pastor, Tom Long, as a surprise.

The pastor saw the proclamation as a welcome surprise.