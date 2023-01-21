Chinese New Year celebration at Mid-Cities Church

The Permian Basin Chinese Association holds Chinese New Year celebration.

MIDLAND, Texas — Today the Permian Basin Chinese Association held their Chinese New Year Celebration today at the Mid-Cities Church for the second time in their history.

The first time they held this event, it was on a smaller scale because of COVID-19.

“The first time was at the very beginning of the pandemic," the president of the Permian Basin Chinese Association Luke Young said. "So we did not advertise much during that period of time. We only invited a very limited number of our neighbors because of the pandemic at the time.”

This year there was a big feast with a large variety of food for the public to enjoy, as well as traditional Chinese performances that showcased more of the culture.

Young emphasizes that though they wanted to bring the Chinese American community together first and foremost, they also wanted to have the chance to share their culture with the rest of the wider Permian Basin.

“We want to gather our people to show our unity and show our love and our care among our people," Young continued. "Number two, we want to give this also to our neighbors, to our community. We are proud Asian-Americans here and want to give back to our community so that we can share and pass our traditions and cultures to our neighbors.”