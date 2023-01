Children can learn how to make rabbit hand puppets for the Year of the Rabbit.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding three classes in honor of Chinese New Year.

"Works of Art! Rabbit Puppets" will teach children age four to 12 how to make rabbit hand puppets for the Year of the Rabbit.

Classes will run 4-4:30 p.m. on Jan. 17-19.

Spots are limited to the first 12 students. Classes are free with daily admission to the museum.