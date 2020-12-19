Springboard Center announces new texting tool for those struggling with addiction

This tool will start on December 22 for everyone who needs help.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Springboard Center looking to help people struggling with addiction through the use of technology.

By texting the word help to 50700, you will get an immediate response with options to help.

This text service will start on December 22 for all dealing with addiction.

“We know people today communicate in a variety of different ways,” says Mark Alexander, Executive Director of The Springboard Center. “Our goal is to help as many people as we can who are struggling with addiction. We are excited to offer texting as an option for those seeking help. Through this texting platform we will be able to provide important life changing information or just encourage someone to continue their recovery.”

Springboard Center has been open since 2003 helping people who struggle with drug and alcohol addiction.