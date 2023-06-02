Sip and Shop Mini Market pops up in Odessa once again

A local business owner starts mini market to help not only her business but also others'.

ODESSA, Texas — Today a local business owner took it upon herself with the help of other business owners to start up a little market that happens at least once a month.

This is the third time the Sip and Shop Mini Market has been held in Odessa. It's a market where local business owners without a storefront can come share their products with the community and get the word out about their business at the same time.

Upper Echelon Salon and Boutique owner Briana Lawhone got the idea from doing other local markets and felt she could start one herself not only to help her business but also others’.

“I’ve done a lot other local markets and so when I opened the salon I kind of needed to build my clientele for the boutique, so I figured this would be a great way for other small businesses to build their clientele,” Lawhone said.

For her it’s not just about building her clientele though, but to share that exposure with her fellow local business owners that participate in the market.

As well as encourage the community to buy local.

“So it’s great for me to be able to bring people that don’t have a storefront and them be able to have a little vendor event to where they can get their name out and their businesses going," Lawhone said. "And just you know, us all supporting each other as a community.”