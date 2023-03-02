Trial date set for Odessa company 3 years after couple dies from H₂S gas exposure

A jury trial is set for Aghorn, a company whose employee and wife died after being exposed to the gas when he was called to a pump house.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday, Trent Day, the Vice President of Aghorn, his attorneys and the attorneys representing Aghorn were in the Western District Court of Texas.

Aghorn was the company that employed Jacob Dean, the man who died in 2019 after being exposed to Hydrogen Sulfide while responding to a pump house.

His wife, Natalee Dean, also died after being exposed to the gas after going to find her husband who she hadn't heard from.

The couple left behind two children, ages six and nine at the time of their deaths.

In Oct. 2019, the Deans' family filed a lawsuit against Aghorn.

Aghorn and Day were indicted on nine counts by a Federal Grand Jury.

Attorneys for Aghorn and Day filed a motion to dismiss both counts against their clients.

The first count was violating the general duties of the Clean Air Act, count two was knowingly releasing an extremely hazardous substance into the air and therefore endangering a person by placing them in imminent danger.

The trial is set to take place on Oct. 2 at 8:30 a.m.