Service held to honor local police officer

ODESSA, Texas — Beyond the Call of Duty made a stop in town Friday to honor the life and service of Ector County ISD police officer Troy Joiner.

Officer Joiner died last year after a long battle with COVID-19.

"He was a great guy,” said ECISD Assistant Chief of Police Lt. Jeff Daniels. “A personality you'll never forget, and he loved his job being a police officer."

Officer Joiner first served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army for five years.

He then served his community as an officer for the Odessa Police Department for 22 years, and retired honorably at the rank of sergeant.