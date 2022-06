Midland and Odessa Police and the Ector and Midland County Sheriff's Offices each received $110,000.

ODESSA, Texas — Local law enforcement agencies were presented with checks Tuesday.

This money came from the 9th annual Bustin' for Badges clay shoot.

Odessa Police, Midland Police and the Midland and Ector County Sheriff's Offices were presented with $110,000 each.

The presentation took place at the OPD training facility and a lunch was catered by Rockin' Q Smokehouse immediately after.