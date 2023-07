Both the Midland Senior Citizens Center and Southeast Seinor Center will be holding staff meetings during the closure.

MIDLAND, Texas — Both the Midland Seniors Citizens Center and Southeast Senior Center will be closed on July 7.

The closures will be due to staff meetings taking place. The Midland Senior Citizens Center is located at 3303 W. Illinois Ave, while the Southeast Senior Center is located at 1803 E. Indiana Ave.