Both Midland and Odessa Salvation Armies are asking for families who need help this holiday season to sign up.

TEXAS, USA — The Salvation Armies in both Midland and Odessa have reached out to families to sign up for the Angel Tree Program.

The program will provide children with new clothing and toys.

The dates are October 4 to 8 and October 11 to 15.

The Midland chapter will be open between 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 600 East Wall Street.