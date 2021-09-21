MISD expected to grow 20% by 2030

The Davis Demographics study forecasts 13% growth over the next five years and 20% over the next 10 years.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Independent School District is expected to outgrow itself over the next decade.

The district received student population projections through 2031 in Monday night’s school board meeting.

Right now, there are 26,300 MISD students. That number could jump to 30,430 by 2030.

“What we see is tremendous residential growth in the community, which is in response to the economic impact of the oil industry," Kellie Spencer, Chief of Administrative Services, said. "Those individuals are bringing children with them, or they are having children when they’re here. And we have to make sure our school facilities are ready for those children when they come to us."

But the district is already pushing it when it comes to resources and space.

“We do know that a number of our campuses are at capacity, but we also have campuses that are underutilized," Spencer said. "So this data will help us determine if we have areas that need to be redrawn with the hope of not having to bring in portables, but at this point, it’s just not a possibility.”

According to the Davis study, most of the growth is expected to take place inside two elementary zones: Fasken and Tommy Franks.

“Those campuses that are impacted have the land to develop there, it will eventually impact secondary or high school, too," Spencer said. "But right now the student population is at the age that our elementary schools will see the greatest impact.”

Getting the data was just the first step. Now comes the tough part, applying those changes to resources or buildings.

“We do not have an answer today, so we have to do a deep dive into the information in order to make sure we make the best decisions," Spencer said. "Those decisions need to be informed for now and for the time in the future.”