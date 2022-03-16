Expert talks safety on rural 2-lane roads

MOTRAN said that when a crash occurs, they look into how they can make those roadways safer.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — If you've ever driven down Telephone Pole Road, or 1788 as it's also known, you may have had some close calls.

That road could be described as being in the middle of nowhere, and it can be dark and lonely at night.

However, it's also a relatively well-traveled road, and drivers don't necessarily take it easy on the gas when driving.

Drivers can also forget how dangerous it can be. The question now becomes is it safe enough, or can more be done?

James Beauchamp, president of the Midland Odessa Transportation Alliance said that when it comes to the safety of the Road, any improvement will take some time.

MOTRAN studies many roads across the Permian Basin. When it comes to making improvements, they look at multiple factors several times a year.

MOTRAN also utilizes three to five years worth of data to make decisions on what will have the greatest impact on drivers.

"Generally, on the two-lane rural roads like that, the most significant improvements you can have is fully developed out eight foot or 10 foot shoulders and rumble strips, because the majority of crashes and fatalities on roadways like that tend to be roadway departures," Beauchamp said.

Widening lanes is another alternative that MOTRAN looks at, but it doesn't work for every case.

Two-lane roads such as Telephone Pole Road are a part of life in west Texas, and all of them have to be monitored for safety. This is especially true as more and more drivers start getting back to work and using the road.

"For the last couple of years, people have let their guard down a little bit, and it is as important as ever that they are vigilant when they’re out there on the roads and highways," Beauchamp said.