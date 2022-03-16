Texas, New Mexico leaders react to deadly USW golf team crash

The governors of both states have expressed support for the victims' families and the university community.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — West Texas and New Mexico are still reeling from the Tuesday night crash that killed nine and injured two others.

Community and state leaders are reacting to the crash, sending their support to the University of the Southwest after six of its students and the golf teams' head coach were killed while traveling back from a tournament at Midland College.

Midland College released a statement saying they were saddened to hear about the deadly crash. President Dr. Steve Thomas sent his condolences to the university and ordered the MC flag to fly at half-staff through Friday.

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick released a statement on the crash:

Please join Jan and me in prayer for the all of the victims of last night’s horrific bus crash involving the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams outside Andrews, Texas. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and the entire University of the Southwest community during this difficult time. During tragedies such as this one, Texans also know to thank our brave first responders for their important work and dedication to Texas communities.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked the state to join him in supporting the victims' families and the New Mexico community.

The Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce has also released a statement:

The Republican Party of New Mexico is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic event. All of us at RPNM wish to express our sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives and who were injured in this horrible crash. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of those students, the coach and others affected and to the entire University and Hobbs communities.

In a tweet, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was "deeply saddened" to hear about the crash and said her "prayers are with the loved ones of all those involved."

Others, including USC Men's Golf and Texas Woman's University, expressed their condolences for the USW community on Twitter.