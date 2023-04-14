Safe havens for newborn babies, a benefit to both the parent and baby

Hospitals are just one of several locations that welcome in surrendered newborn babies, if they are 60 days old or younger, thanks to the "Safe Haven" program.

ODESSA, Texas — As NewsWest 9 has covered the Alexis Avila trial closely, it’s important to understand that there are ways to surrender a newborn baby without facing any legal issues.

The "Safe Haven" program has been around since 1999 to make that a reality, and it is really a great option for the parent and baby.

Hospitals, fire and police stations and emergency medical services are all locations for those who — for one reason or another — decide to part ways with a newborn baby.

“It’s perfectly legal, it’s perfectly safe and — oh my goodness — it’s just a way better option for everybody," said Carol Cates, Chief Nursing Officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

ORMC is one of several locations that can welcome in surrendered newborns that are 60 days old or younger, thanks to the "Safe Haven" program.

“We notify child protective services and we admit them to our newborn nursery," said Cates. "Because they’ve been outside in the world, we do put them in isolation, just to make sure they’re healthy and not worry about other babies. But we put them in our newborn nursery, so they’re very, very safe. They’re behind a locked door. They’re with nurses who specialize in infants.”

The "Safe Haven" program was created to stop people from dumping babies when they do not feel they can handle the responsibility.

“The whole point of this is to do what’s best for that parent and that baby, and make sure everybody’s as safe as they can be," said Cates. "So a parent can say ‘I can’t handle this.’ Parenthood is tough, and sometimes people make bad decisions, and babies end up dying, and the whole point is avoiding that. It’s a safe haven for people to not make bad decisions.”

Cates says they come across safe haven situations once every couple of years at ORMC.

She explained that even if a baby is older than 60 days, there are still other options out there.

“Come to the ER [emergency room], go to the police department, go to the fire station, go somewhere and ask what the options are, because there are options," said Cates. "There [are] always options. Even when your kids are older, there [are] always options, you just [have to] reach out for help.”

Cates also mentioned that it’s mostly a simple process, although some information might be asked of the parent when it comes to family medical history for the future.