Jury selection for trial of woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster to begin Tuesday

Additionally, both the state and the prosecution have filed motions to suppress certain information.

At this time the trial is set to run from April 11-14, but these dates are pending and the trial could extend.

Her trial was initially set to begin on Dec. 19, 2022 but was pushed back. She has been on house arrest since shortly after she was arrested.

Avila is being charged with abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm intentional or recklessly.

The trial for Alexis Avila, the woman accused of throwing her baby in a dumpster in Hobbs, New Mexico is set to begin in Lea County on April 11.

Jan. 7, 2022 : Trial background

On Jan. 7, 2022, Hobbs police responded to a call and found that an infant had been discovered in a dumpster behind some businesses.

While the infant was taken to the hospital, police located surveillance footage and were able to identify a suspect who had thrown the baby away.

Avila was interviewed by police, where she confessed to giving birth to the child before throwing it away.

She was arraigned and charged, though Judge William Shoobridge allowed her to remain on house arrest until the trial.

In May of 2022, Avila had filed a request to see the child, which the judge denied.

“He’ll know for a lifetime the actions that you took, that you tried to terminate his life,” Shoobridge said.

Following this incident, Hobbs installed a baby box for safe drop off at the local fire station and a New Mexico senator has filed legislation pushing for all 33 counties in the state to have one.

In the weeks leading up to the trial, the defense attempted to get the trial moved to Lincoln County based on fears of an impartial jury.