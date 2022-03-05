Judge denies motion for mother who put baby in dumpster to see the child

“He’ll know for a lifetime the actions that you took, that you tried to terminate his life,” Judge William Shoobridge said.

NEW MEXICO, USA — Alexis Avila, the New Mexico mother was caught on surveillance camera leaving her child in a dumpster, went before Judge William Shoobridge on April 25 to ask for changes to several conditions she must follow.

Avila and her defense team asked for her house arrest to allow her access to her backyard, as well as permission for her to see family members under 10 years of age and her own child, who she left in the dumpster.

Defense pointed to several reasons why they believe Avila is ready to see young family members and her child.

This included the fact that the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department closed their investigation on her, and that she had taken parental counseling and classes.

When allowed to speak, Avila told of a memory she had of going to the park with her oldest nephew and said she wished she could have the same relationship with her younger nephews and child. She also spoke about her own character in comparison to some people’s perception of her.

“I know people portray me as a terrible person, but in reality, I’m not,” Avila said. “I am kind, loving and caring.”

The state recommended that the judge approve only the condition about Avila’s house arrest boundary and deny the others.

Judge Shoobridge agreed with the state, denying supervised contact with the child or young family members, but approving the extended house arrest area. The judge also spoke about the long-term impact the situation could have on the child.

“He’ll know for a lifetime the actions that you took, that you tried to terminate his life,” Shoobridge said.