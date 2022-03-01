Judge determines Alexis Avila trial will head to District Court

Alexis Avila has been charged with child abuse and attempted murder.

HOBBS, N.M. — Judge William Shoobridge decided yesterday in court that the Alexis Avila trial had enough evidence to go to district court.

“We are thankful that this first step towards justice has resulted in a finding of probable cause, and we look forward to trying this case on the merits,” said District Attorney Dianna Luce.

Avila has been charged with child abuse resulting in bodily harm and attempted first degree murder. Avila, a Hobbs High School student, is accused of placing her child in a dumpster with multiple plastic bas filled with trash in cold conditions.

“We will continue to be a voice for vulnerable children that cannot protect themselves,” said Attorney General Balderas. “We will continue to advocate for the newborn baby and move the case forward to a just resolution.”