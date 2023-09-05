Results of Labor Day "No Refusal Weekend" operation revealed

ODESSA, Texas — NewsWest 9 told you about "No Refusal Weekend" for Labor Day weekend. The operation was led by OPD, Texas DPS and other agencies. This effort aimed to reduce DWI-related traffic crashes in the area.
It concluded with 31 DWI arrests including five felony charges.
The operation was completed in cooperation with Medical Center Hospital, Medical Center Hospital Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Ector County Independent School District Police Department, University of Texas of the Permian Basin Police Department, Ector County Courts and the Odessa Police Department.