OPD and DPS among agencies enforcing a "No Refusal" Labor Day weekend

ODESSA, Texas — If you plan on enjoying a few drinks this Labor Day weekend, make sure you drink responsibly.

The Odessa Police Department, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), ECISD School District Police Department, UTPB University Police Department, Medical Center Hospital's KEY Program and the Ector County District Attorney's Office are enforcing a "No Refusal" Labor Day weekend for September 1-3. This multi-agency enforcement effort aims to reduce DWI-related traffic crashes in the area.

The state's "No Refusal" weekend is in effect, and that means DWI patrols will be out looking for people driving under the influence. If you get pulled over and refuse a breathalyzer, police will issue a warrant for a mandatory blood draw.

"When the traffic stop is made, a field sobriety test will be conducted," DPS Sergeant Steven Blanco said. "If the arresting officer believes that person to be intoxicated, they'll be read their DWI statutory warning, requesting a breath or blood specimen. If they refuse that specimen, they'll be transported to the operations center where we will be conducting blood draws."

In 2022, there were 686 alcohol-related crashes in the Odessa District that resulted in 66 deaths and 64 serious injuries, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).