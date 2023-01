A spokesperson for the county says around 21,000 gallons of crude oil and wastewater are on fire.

ORLA, Texas — Reeves County Emergency Services are in the process of battling a tank battery fire just north of Orla.

Six tank batteries on fire, according to a Reeves Co. spokesperson. Around 21,000 gallons of oil and wastewater are in these tank batteries.

Crews are on scene working to put out the flames.