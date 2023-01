No injuries have been reported at this time.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Crews are on scene of three crude oil pit fires about 18 miles north of Pecos.

Reeves County Sheriff Art Granado said an acid tank was also on fire, but it has been put out.

According to a Reeves County spokesperson, approximately 86,000 gallons of crude oil is on fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but there have been no reported injuries.