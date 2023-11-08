UTPB Falcons Football Season Preview

There's a lot of hype surrounding the new era of UTPB. Here's what to expect from the new look Falcons.

ODESSA, Texas — There's a new buzz around the Basin surrounding college football these days. It's a new age for UT Permian Basin with a new coach and new look team.

"There was a separation of offense and defense. It was a solid culture, but the offense and defense didn't see eye to eye. They weren't one unit. It was two separate units on the team. We have to be one team. No matter if it's offense, defense, or special teams," UTPB head football coach Kris McCullough said.

To spread this message, McCullough and the staff have turn to the veterans on the team. Two of those vets, in transfer quarterback Kenny Hrncir and graduate senior linebacker Hayden Kelly, have taken to leadership positions both on and off the field.

"I've been with Kenny for four years, and obviously, he's a phenomenal player on the field. Not only in practice but in the games. He plays just as good in practice as games," McCullough said. "Hayden is kind of the same way on the defensive side. He is our quarterback on the defense, his energy, his drive. It's his senior year. He's been here for four years. He wants to win so bad,"

These expectations have drawn attention to these guys, nationally. Both were added to the LSC Preseason Players to Watchlist, but it's on the field results that these guys are chasing in the first year of this new look.

"It's a little different style than last year, but we're going to spread it around. A little 50/50 run-pass, just an exciting brand of football. We'll play fast or slow it down, depending on what the game needs," Hrncir said.

This team is also ready to represent Odessa and West Texas, and that starts with the local talent, along with players that have been wearing "Falcons" on their chest for years.

"We're going to play relentless. We're gonna play fast, We're going to play hard. We're going to be a violent defense and that's our main goal. It's special here. I came here when that building [The D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center] was a field, a whole in the ground, and to be here and watch it grow, and watch the team grow, it means a lot. It's special," Kelly said.

The new leadership also wants to the community to rally around this team with a message for the Basin.

"If you look back at the first year of UTPB had football, and you look at the stands of Ratliff, like the first game having 13,500 people there in the stands, there's obviously people that love football in the Basin, right," McCullough said. "This is a new era. This is a new generation of players on this team that are really, really phenomenal, really talented. This most talent the team has ever had in its eight-year program. Come out and see for yourself, September 2nd, I promise you won't be disappointed."

The 2023 regular season start with three non-conference games, starting with a contest against Texas College, September 2nd, against Texas College at Astound Broadband Stadium.