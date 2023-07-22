UTPB Women's Soccer hosts 7-on-7 tournament for local high school soccer programs

This tournament gives local soccer teams the chance to play together before the season starts back up in the winter.

ODESSA, Texas — Summer break ushers in a pause in high school sports, but that doesn't mean that our local athletes aren't still training and playing together.

The University of Texas Permian Basin women's soccer team has provided an outlet for Basin soccer programs to compete with a 7-on-7 tournament. This is the only major tournament like this for the sport in the Midland/Odessa area.

The difference in field dimensions and style of play help sharpen a different skill set.

"7 vs. 7 is not like a regular game," Former Permian player and tournament coach Isaiah Robles said. "It's a lot more face paced. A lot more skillful. In a regular game, you want to spread the field. In 7 vs. 7, you can, but there's also not too much field to spread out, so you get to play at a faster pace and you can take more one on ones and beat people with your skills."

The on the field experiences are only the start of the development this tournament brings. The low pressure environment also gives players a chance to bond off the field.

"These boys are here over the summer," Former Midland High player and tournament coach Julio Rodriguez said. "They'll play here and then maybe go out to eat after. This is definitely like a chemistry builder. It's not too important and they're just here to play. See who their teammates are. The freshmen are coming out here too. Just to see who we all got."

Another incentive for players to come play at the local tourney is that they get to compete with their high school teammates, preparing for the winter season.

"I just like to be closer with them. It helps us connect before season. It helps us be able to learn how we've changed, and we can watch each other develop and grow," Midland Legacy player Jaycee Reed said.

The girl players even get to showcase their skills in front of Division II college coaches. UTPB head women's soccer coach Carla Tejas and her staff were refereeing each of the games.

This tournament has been established for a few years now and there's a legacy with former players coming back as coaches.

"You know these boys, when I was a senior last year, they meant a lot. I'm trying to come out here and help them out as much as I can. Give them some words of inspiration and encouragement," Rodriguez said.

Permian coach Robles even comes to the games in a suit jacket and takes his job very seriously.

"I mean it's kind of fun because people come out here to have fun, and they pay to be here. It's business. That's why. It's not just a game. It's business, and we're here to win," Robles said.

Usually, these types of tournaments are seen in football, but the UTPB women's soccer program has put in the work to put this tournament on, giving local student athletes a chance to play competitively close to home.

This tournament happens every Monday from 6-10 p.m. with an award ceremony capping off the festivities.