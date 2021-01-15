Presidio County to host free COVID-19 testing events at multiple sites

The testing events will be held from January 19 to January 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — Presidio County is set to hold Free mobile COVID-19 testing for its resident at multiple sites.

You can click here if you want to find out where each testing site will be held at.

The first testing site will be in Presidio, Texas at the Presidio Fire Department.

You will receive your results within 72 hours. It is a saliva-based test and there are no requirements for this testing.