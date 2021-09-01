Presidio Fire Department to hold free COVID-19 testing on January 12

The Presidio County Fire Department will be holding free COVID-19 testing for its residents.
The event will be on January 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The fire department is located on 100 East FM 170 in Presidio, Texas.
This will be a saliva-based testing and will be a drive-thru testing event.
You can register to be tested at DOCSHealthTesting.com. You will receive your results within 72 hours.
You cannot eat or drink 15 minutes before getting your test and if you receive a positive test, you will be consulted from a provider.