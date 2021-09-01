Presidio Fire Department to hold free COVID-19 testing on January 12

The event will be held on from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Presidio County Fire Department will be holding free COVID-19 testing for its residents.

The event will be on January 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The fire department is located on 100 East FM 170 in Presidio, Texas.

This will be a saliva-based testing and will be a drive-thru testing event.

You can register to be tested at DOCSHealthTesting.com. You will receive your results within 72 hours.