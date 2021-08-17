Buyer prospect for Nueva Vista Golf Course postpones planning and zoning meeting with City of Midland

According to the city, the developer's plans have changed, so the meeting's been pushed back two weeks.

MIDLAND, Texas — What will become of Nueva Vista Golf Course?

That is still the question.

On Monday, developers interested in the property were supposed to meet with the city’s zoning and planning team, but that did not happen.

The developers asked to postpone the zoning and planning meeting Friday because their development plans changed.

Instead of just apartment and housing plans, the developer added retail options. Because of this change, the meeting has been postponed another two weeks.

But for one at-large councilman, Michael Trost, unless the plan includes keeping the acreage a green space… he is not about it.

From the get-go, Trost has been against approving certain zoning for the Nueva Vista Golf Course. The only councilmember to do so.

Other councilmembers, like Lori Blong and Jack Ladd, have spoken in council meetings about how they cannot prevent the owner of the golf course from selling his land.

“If a seller wants to sell his property please do, that’s between the seller and buyer," Trost said. "But I don’t believe the city council is part of that. It’s not our job to negotiate and be the aperture, and that's where we’ve been placed."

Trost tells us he is about the integrity of the neighborhoods period, and the Grasslands neighborhood has been clear on what they want.

"Over 1,500 people in the Grasslands area have signed the petition, so I have to listen to the public, that’s what I do," Trost said.

The councilman wants the city to hold on tight to the 200 plus acres of green space until a developer comes up with a better plan for the acreage.

“I’m not looking at stopping development," Trost said. "I’m just looking at sticking to what we agreed in the Tall City Tomorrow and the master plan to do with that space, maintain it as a green space for the citizens of Midland, for the city of Midland."

Now city councilmember, Lori Blong, district 4, joined Trost last week on speaking out against the development. Telling NewsWest 9 she is against developing the green space as of now, because the developer has not kept in mind flooding hazards.