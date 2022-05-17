Pioneer Natural Resources donates 25 playhouses to Permian Basin locations

Recipients include the West Texas Food Bank, the Museum of the Southwest and the Midland Public Library.

MIDLAND, Texas — Pioneer Natural Resources is celebrating its 25th anniversary by donating 25 playhouses throughout the area.

Recipients include the West Texas Food Bank, the Museum of the Southwest, the Sibley Nature Center and the Midland Public Library.

The food bank received two playhouses Tuesday as part of Permian Basin Gives. One will stay in Midland while the other will go to the Odessa location.

“We are so excited to be the recipient of not one, but two of these special playhouses from Pioneer,” said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. “Any additions to our children’s play areas will make the kiddos feel special and will help them know that our community will always rally to provide for the children."