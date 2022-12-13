Permian Panther Paws donate hygiene supplies to Permian High School

ODESSA, Texas — The award-winning Permian Panther Paws recently donated women hygiene items to the newest project called the "Pink Pantry".
"Pink Pantry" is collaborating with schools in the Permian Basin to make these products more accessible for female students. Products like soap, pads, tampons, wipes and shampoo were donated by the Panther Paws to these pantries at several secondary schools in the area.
Students will have access to these boxes at any time, no questions asked. Research revealed that 20% of young women in the United States miss at least one day of school per year due to a lack of feminine hygiene supplies.