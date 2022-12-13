Permian Panther Paws donate hygiene supplies to Permian High School

These women hygiene products will be given to a new project known as the "Pink Pantry".

ODESSA, Texas — The award-winning Permian Panther Paws recently donated women hygiene items to the newest project called the "Pink Pantry".

"Pink Pantry" is collaborating with schools in the Permian Basin to make these products more accessible for female students. Products like soap, pads, tampons, wipes and shampoo were donated by the Panther Paws to these pantries at several secondary schools in the area.