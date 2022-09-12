Comanche Trail Festival of Lights open through Christmas

This display features dozens of lighted red poinsettia displays, earning it the nickname "The Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas".

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Comanche Trail Festival of Lights is open in Big Spring.

Every night from Dec. 4 to Dec. 25, visitors can stop by Comanche Trail from 6-10 p.m. and enjoy the Christmas lights.

The festival has been ongoing since 1997. Admission is free but donations are welcomed.

"That's how we pay the bills. The Festival of Lights committee, we pay all the electric bills and we buy all the decorations, all the lights," said project manager Gregory Canales.

The over one million lights took around a month and a half to set up. This year's path includes a tribute to Vicki and Howard Stewart, two longtime Big Spring residents who helped organize the event for years until their recent passing.