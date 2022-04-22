Permian Basin elementary schools receive STEM centers

These centers were given by the Permian Strategic Partnership, The Cal Ripkin Sr. Foundation and Centennial Resources.

MIDLAND, Texas — 134 elementary schools in the Permian Basin have been given fully equipped science, technology, engineering and math centers.

These STEM centers were given out by the Permian Strategic Partnership, The Cal Ripkin Sr. Foundation and Centennial Resources.

"We have 27 elementary schools here and to think about the thousands of students that will have the opportunity to be immersed in this incredible, incredible academic initiative it's just huge and it's beyond words I'm truly excited," said MISD Deputy Superintendent Kregg Cuellar.

Over the next five years, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation staff will train teachers to deliver weekly, year-round STEM programs with custom designed lessons and educational products.