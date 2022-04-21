Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for new school

It is the first new campus built in nearly 50 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Pre-K and first grade school.

It is the first new campus built in 50 years. The superintendent said it is a state of the art campus and a huge deal for the community of Pecos. It is also not the only improvement going on in the district.

"We actually have six field constructions going on with field conversion from field to turf, a brand new stadium, and a second through fifth grade campus being built," Said PBTISD Superintendent Brent Jaco. "We have new maintenance facility northwest of town and then we have a new apt complex for our staff.