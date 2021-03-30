People Pride Scholarship Program Students to explain the true meaning of Easter

The event will be at Calvary Cross on March 31 starting at 4:30 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The People Pride Scholarship Program students will be explaining the true meaning of Easter at the Calvary Cross on March 31.

The students will talk to elementary students and their parents at the 40 foot tall cross in a small park next to the highway.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. and special music will be led by Damien Christian, a former Permian High School Graduate.