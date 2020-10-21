H-E-B employees across Texas getting a $500 bonus

"Our Partners continue to raise the bar in pursuit of excellence, uplifting and inspiring people across our great state and beyond."

As employees continue to work hard through the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas grocery chain H-E-B has announced that it is awarding all of its employees with an additional $500 bonus.

A spokesperson with the company confirmed the news on Wedndesday with the following statement:

“At H-E-B, our success starts with our people. In the face of many challenges this year, our Partners have confronted each obstacle with grace, compassion, strength, and resilience. Our Partners continue to raise the bar in pursuit of excellence, uplifting and inspiring people across our great state and beyond. As we look toward the holiday season and to 2021, it’s with immense pride and great excitement we celebrate our Partners and their families for the passion and heart they exhibit every day to Texans across our great state.”

In June, H-E-B announced that it would be transitioning out of its temporary pay increase for employees, known as "Texas Proud," and that it was developing a permanent pay raise plan.

This $2 per hour raise was initially announced as employees were adapting to changes caused by the pandemic. That raise ended on June 21 as H-E-B announced it would be moving to the largest pay increase in its history.