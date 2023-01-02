Pecos Police Officers arrest suspect involved in fatal shooting incident

44-year-old Jason Lee Martinez has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault.

PECOS, Texas — The Pecos Police Department arrested a suspect involved in a fatal shooting incident on December 31.

Officers responded to a call in the 1900 block of Missouri at 9:00 a.m. Upon arrival, the deceased body of a 31-year-old Hispanic Male was found. Officers also found a 39-year-old Hispanic female with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect, 44-year-old Jason Lee Martinez, was taken into custody without incident. The Texas Rangers, Texas Highway Patrol and Reeves County Sheriff's Office all assisted with the arrest.

Martinez has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. Martinez is currently being held at the Pecos Municipal Criminal Justice Center awaiting arraignment.