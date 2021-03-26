Town of Pecos City making utility bill adjustments from winter storm

The snow and ice caused many pipes in the area to freeze and burst, resulting in leaks and leading to high water bills.

PECOS, Texas — If you live in Pecos and received a large water bill recently, the city doesn't want you to panic just yet.

These high bills are likely a result of the winter storm in February.

The snow and ice caused many pipes in the area to freeze and burst, resulting in leaks.

If you received a high bill, you can bring copies of receipts for materials purchased to repair the leaks to the water department payment center and they will adjust your bill accordingly.

You can also send copies by email to utilitybilling@pecostx.gov.

In your email, the city asks you to include your account number, your first and last name and your address.