Parents of 'The Voice' contestant Marcos Covos speak on his success

Music has always been a tradition in the Covos family.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa native Marcos Covos dazzled the judges on "The Voice" with his cover of the mariachi song "Tu, Solo Tu," earning him a spot on Kelly Clarkson's team for the later rounds.

Meanwhile, his parents Salvador and Mary Lou Covos always knew their son had a talent for music.

After all, music was a family tradition.

“Ever since he was little, he would always sing around the house," the Covos' said. "It's in our blood actually, you know his parents, his brother, they've always had some kind of musical instrument."

It wasn't until the 50-year anniversary of Salvador's dad that Marcos' talent would be truly unveiled.

He joined the mariachi band that was performing at the anniversary and sang along. Poetically, it was mariachi music that would net Marcos the success that he would find on "The Voice."

"The first time I heard him sing with a mariachi group was my dad's fifty-year anniversary, and we had a mariachi there. He said 'Dad, I'm gonna go sing with the mariachi' and I said 'Go ahead, go sing,'" Covos said. "When he started, I said wow. I knew he could sing, but I didn't know he could keep a tune, keep a rhythm and actually sing.”

After his success on "The Voice," his parents were one of the first people Marcos called to tell them the good news.

"We were actually on vacation when he called us and told us about it," Covos said. "We were very surprised when he told us… it was actually during COVID when he told us and he told us that he did it on the computer and he did it online and he was happy.”

Of course, his parents believe in their son entirely and want him to succeed no matter how if he wins or loses.

“He’ll do good, I’m sure of it," Covos said. "Even if he doesn't make it all the way, I think a lot of doors are gonna open for him and he’s gonna get a lot of exposure."