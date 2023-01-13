Par 3 Suites expected to break ground at the end of the first quarter

The Adams Development Group recently released blueprints showing what the area would look like.

MIDLAND, Texas — Par 3 suites will likely be breaking ground by the end of the first quarter.

This will be a golf entertainment driving range and venue in Midland that is similar to Topgolf. The Adams Development Group shared blueprints of what the area is expected to look like.

The Midland Planning and Zoning Commission approved Land near Thomason Drive and South Loop 250. Par 3 uses golf ball-tracking and scoring technology just like Topgolf.