The event will be at the South Side Ball Park from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting a Block Party for residents on July 30.

The event will take place at the South Side Ball Park on 1201 W Monahans Street at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The first 600 kids will receive a special backpack with goodies. There will also be giveaways, food and games.