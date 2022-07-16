Music City Mall hosting Back to School Bash

The event will feature performances, giveaways, face painting and more.

ODESSA, Texas — Music City Mall will be holding its Back to School Bash on July 30 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The event will be split into four sections across the mall.

On the carousel stage, there will be a performance from the cast of "Spongebob the Musical", a dance performance by Independent Dance Company and Kids Karaoke.

At the JCPenney Court there will be Balloons by Harlin and giveaways and prizes.

Anyone who brings a school supply to donate to ECISD is entered for a chance to win a grand prize.

In the Dillard's Court there will be face painting, live characters and a photo booth.

Finally at the Regal Theater Hall there will be jumpers for the children to enjoy.

Odessa police and fire departments will also be on hand for meet-and-greets.