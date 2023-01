There were no reports of any injuries at this time.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Policed Department responded to a train-vehicle crash on January 13 at 6:36 a.m.

The incident occurred near 2nd and Meadow. The initial investigation revealed that a Union Pacific train hit an 18-wheeler that was topped facing northbound on Meadow.

At this time, there were no injuries reported, but the driver of the 18-wheeler did receive a citation for Stopping on a Railroad Track.