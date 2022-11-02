OPD investigates deadly crash on I-20

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead late Tuesday night.
According to OPD, at approximately 11:50 p.m., crews responded to a major accident in the 6000 Block of east I-20.
Investigation revealed that a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 pulling a trailer was driving eastbound behind a 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.
The dodge rear-ended the tractor-trailer.
The driver of the Dodge, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Solis, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passengers in the Dodge were transported to Medical Center Hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.
The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more details are released.