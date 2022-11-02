OPD investigates deadly crash on I-20

The Tuesday night crash involved a pickup truck pulling a trailer and a tractor-trailer.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead late Tuesday night.

According to OPD, at approximately 11:50 p.m., crews responded to a major accident in the 6000 Block of east I-20.

Investigation revealed that a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 pulling a trailer was driving eastbound behind a 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.

The dodge rear-ended the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Solis, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers in the Dodge were transported to Medical Center Hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.