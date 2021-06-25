OPD arrests suspect from wednesday's officer-involved shooting incident

43-year-old Robert Serrano Franco has been taken into custody and was charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department have located and arrested the suspect wanted in the officer-involved shooting incident from Wednesay.

43-year-old Robert Serrano Franco was taken into custody and charged with four counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

OPD sent out a message earlier in the week asking for help finding Franco. They located him and took him into be booked around 5:00 p.m. yesterday.

On top of the four charges of aggravated assault, Franco has been charged with:

- Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

-Two counts of accident involving injury

-Evading arrest with a vehicle

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Odessa Police Department have recovered a stolen vehicle in North Odessa after officers were forced to fire their weapons as the stolen vehicle fled the scene.

The incident occurred at 2:39 a.m. on June 23 in the 200 block of E. 37 St.

The stolen vehicle was exiting a garage door when it struck another vehicle and grazed an officer.

Officers used their duty weapons to stop the vehicle from fleeing the scene. The driver of the other vehicle also hit another car in the intersection of E. 42nd St. and Andrews Hwy.

As said earlier, the vehicle was eventually found by OPD.